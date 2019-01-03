NEW YORK (WABC) --New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer is calling for a total accounting of the Fair Fares program that was supposed to start on New Year's Day.
Back in June, the city promised that the half-price MetroCard program for low-income residents would begin January 1st.
Mayor Bill de Blasio's spokesperson took to Twitter saying: "This program hasn't started yet, and the eligibility standards haven't been released."
The mayor is insisting the city wants to get it right from the beginning.
"Everything I said I meant, and everything I said we follow through on," Mayor de Blasio said. "I'm telling you in a few days we'll be launching, and I think New Yorkers understand if you have an ideal goal and it takes a few extra days."
Mayor de Blasio would not say whether the discounts would only apply to weekly and monthly MetroCards.
Commuters have seen an approximate four percent fare increase every other year since 2009, and now officials say 1 out of 4 New Yorkers cannot afford to ride the trains or buses to get to places like work, a job interview, or even a doctor's appointment.
