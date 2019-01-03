TRAFFIC

Fair Fares MTA program launching a few days late, mayor says

EMBED </>More Videos

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city needed a few extra days to launch the program.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer is calling for a total accounting of the Fair Fares program that was supposed to start on New Year's Day.

Back in June, the city promised that the half-price MetroCard program for low-income residents would begin January 1st.

Mayor Bill de Blasio's spokesperson took to Twitter saying: "This program hasn't started yet, and the eligibility standards haven't been released."

The mayor is insisting the city wants to get it right from the beginning.

"Everything I said I meant, and everything I said we follow through on," Mayor de Blasio said. "I'm telling you in a few days we'll be launching, and I think New Yorkers understand if you have an ideal goal and it takes a few extra days."

Mayor de Blasio would not say whether the discounts would only apply to weekly and monthly MetroCards.

Commuters have seen an approximate four percent fare increase every other year since 2009, and now officials say 1 out of 4 New Yorkers cannot afford to ride the trains or buses to get to places like work, a job interview, or even a doctor's appointment.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmtametrocardcommutingbill de blasiosubwayNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Push to make discount MTA fare program more well-known for low income commuters
TRAFFIC
Subway service disrupted by dog on Williamsburg Bridge tracks
3 killed in head-on crash, driver stabbed 10 times
Off-duty FDNY firefighter charged in deadly hit-and-run
LIRR Work train derailment causes 2 peak train cancellations
More Traffic
Top Stories
Car crashes into Queens furniture store, 3 injured
Dems take control of House as shutdown talks go nowhere
Search on for suspect who showed fake gun, raped woman in Queens
Boxer puppy found neglected, abused in St. Albans
Teen returns from cruise with mystery illness
Newark officials to report crime decrease of 15 percent
Woman charged with administering deadly butt injection
8-year-old girl, woman critically injured in NJ head-on crash
Show More
NYPD: 13-year-old girl stabs 14-year-old boy in Bronx high school
Flagship Lord and Taylor store officially closes its doors
Suspect surrenders in brutal attempted rape in Brooklyn
Daryl Dragon of 'Captain and Tennille' dies at 76
Brooklyn boy dies from apparent reaction to smell of fish
More News