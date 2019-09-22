Traffic

Subway riders evacuated after possible train derailment in Queens, FDNY says

By Eyewitness News
BRIARWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Subway riders were evacuated after a possible train derailment in Queens.

The incident happened on the E/F line near Sutphin Boulevard and Hillside Avenue in Briarwood.

FDNY reports nearly 200 people were evacuated

The MTA reports is no E train service between 71 Av and Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer and no F train service between Forest Hills-71 Av and 179 St.

LIRR is cross-honoring between Jamaica and Penn Station.

No injuries have been reported.

