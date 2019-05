Final section of old Tappan Zee Bridge being lowered onto barge

TARRYTOWN, Westchester County (WABC) -- The final section of the old Tappan Zee Bridge is being lowered onto a barge and removed Friday.The west anchor span of the Tappan Zee Bridge, the only portion still standing, comes down in a task that is expected to take most of the day.While some sections were previously lowered, the main span was imploded and dramatically crashed into the Hudson River with a resounding boom in January.The controlled demolition went off without a hitch, when explosive charges safely detonated at the support columns on the bridge's east anchor span.The new Mario Cuomo Bridge replaced the 64-year-old Tappan Zee, which was once a poster child of America's crumbling infrastructure.The major thoroughfare spans the Hudson River between Tarrytown in Westchester County and Nyack in Rockland County about 30 miles north of New York City.----------