Holland Tunnel to NY closing nightly for repairs

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A big project gets underway on Monday night to repair the Holland Tunnel despite the coronavirus pandemic.This $364 million, two-year project stems from damage caused by Superstorm Sandy.Overnight construction starts on April 20 with traffic from New Jersey into Manhattan shut down.The tube will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. on weekends, except on Saturday.Traffic from Manhattan to New Jersey will shut down when work on the southern tube is done, around spring 2022, officials said.That closure will also last about two years and close the tube six nights a week, from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on weekdays and 12:01 a.m. to 9 a.m. on weekends.Traffic will be diverted to the Lincoln Tunnel during the closures.