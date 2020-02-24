Hudson River Tunnel work leads to delays on NJ Transit for morning commute

SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit riders had to cope with some delays as they headed into New York City on Monday morning.
Track work in the Hudson River Tunnel led to delays as trains were forced to use a single track.
There are currently 20-minute delays in and out of New York City.
Trains could be seen moving slowly through Secaucus Junction as well.
The good news, trains remained on the move.
