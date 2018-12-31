NEW YORK (WABC) --There was a disturbing spike during the month of December in deadly incidents involving subway passengers walking in between cars.
Officials say a homeless man was killed while walking between cars of a Q train near the 96th street subway station Sunday evening.
That's the fourth death of this kind in December.
The deaths have prompted transportation officials to renew warnings about the dangers of walking between moving subway cars.
