Investigation of suspicious package snarls traffic on George Washington Bridge

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The George Washington Bridge reopened in both directions late Thursday night following a police investigation.A suspicious package on the upper level of the bridge was investigated by the Port Authority Police Department and the Bergen County New Jersey bomb squad.Authorities shut down traffic in both directions.The NYPD gave the all-clear just after 11 p.m. and traffic began moving again.The incident caused huge traffic backups on both sides of the bridge.