NEW YORK (WABC) --New Yorkers are going to get a preview of the 15-month shutdown of L-train service between Brooklyn and Manhattan starting this weekend and continuing for another 6 non-consecutive weekends this year.
The work begins at 11:30 p.m. Friday with trains operating only between Broadway Junction and the Canarsie-Rockaway Parkway southern terminal.
Most of the L-train will be shut down until Monday at 5:00 a.m.
Shuttle buses, additional train service, and additional local bus service will provide travel alternatives to customers.
The work being done is prep for the bigger Canarsie Tunnel project starting next April. In addition to extensive track and signal work, the weekend work will focus on preparing the tunnel and project entry sites, as well as the infrastructure above and around the tunnel among other things.
"Our crews are working hard on track and signal infrastructure during periods of lower ridership so that while the L-train tunnel is reconstructed and we run in Brooklyn only next year, it's the most reliable service we can deliver on the line," said NYC Transit President Andy Byford
The Canarsie Tunnel was one of nine underwater tunnels that flooded during Superstorm Sandy in 2012, causing extensive damage to tracks, signals, switches, power cables, signal cables, communication cables, lighting, cable ducts and bench walls throughout a 7,100-foot-long flooded section of both tubes. Bench walls throughout those sections must be rehabilitated to protect the structural integrity of the tubes.
The scheduled 15-month closure of the Canarsie Tunnel's two tubes begins in April 2019.
