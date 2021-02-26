Traffic

Lamborghini crashes fleeing Queens traffic stop, driver and passenger escape on foot

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A bright yellow Lamborghini crashed in Astoria, Queens, after apparently fleeing an attempted traffic stop Friday morning.

The driver of the 2010 Lamborghini did not pull over during the attempted stop at 37th Avenue and 21st Street, just after 4 a.m.

Police were attempting to pull the vehicle over for an obstructed license plate.

Officers found the vehicle crashed at the intersection of 38th Avenue and 30th Street soon after.

Two people jumped out of the high-end car and fled on foot.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed damage to the passenger side door. And the rear passenger side wheel was missing.

No injuries were reported and police were still on the scene hours later.

Police are investigating if the car was stolen.

ALSO READ | 4 dogs need loving home after owners die of COVID-19
A family of four bonded dogs is looking for a new forever home after both their owner and her dad died of COVID-19.



