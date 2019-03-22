Crash between truck, sedan sends car careening into Long Island home

PLAINVIEW, Long Island (WABC) -- A car careened into a home following a crash on Long Island Friday morning.
It happened around 10 a.m. on Country Drive in Plainview.
The circumstances of the accident are not yet known, but it appeared to involve a truck and a four-door sedan.
The car ended up slamming into the home, causing significant damage.
The truck, with LF Distributor in the Bronx, crashed into a pole.
There is no word yet on injuries or if anyone was home at the time.
