LIRR brings back combo ticket for train with beach access on Long Island

LONG BEACH, Nassau County (WABC) -- This summer people who don't live in Long Beach can return to the beach after restrictions during last year's pandemic.The LIRR will begin selling their popular combo ticket packages in July for roundtrip fares from the city and beach access to Long Beach, Jones Beach, and Fire Island.It's part of the economic impact of reopening.Long Beach is open on weekends beginning May 29 and daily beginning June 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.The MTA says it sold 30,000 combo packages in 2019 and they're hoping for more this summer.Businesses are also hoping for a big rebound too as vaccinations continue and the mask requirements are eased.Businesses on boardwalks are preparing to welcome the influx of out-of-town guests for the first time in two years.The city of Long Beach is hiring and has positions on the city's website.Lifeguards will take their posts on weekends beginning next month.There are no capacity limits for the Long Island beaches, but beachgoers are being asked to keep their groups six feet away from others.It's a more relaxed atmosphere than the restrictions of last summer."We had to take on a role, or a character last summer that was unknown to us. You know, we had to have capacity restrictions, we had to limit the number of people that we were allowed to welcome on our shore, and that was something that we've never had to do before," said Joe Brand, Commissioner of Parks and Recreation for the City of Long Beach."This really helps power our economic recovery. When people come to the beach, they're going to go to the ice cream place, they're going to go to the restaurant, they're going to go buy stuff that they need at the beach," said Laura Curran, Nassau County Executive. "Same with going to our downtowns, it's a wonderful way to get our economy going and support our small businesses that really need the shot in the arm right now."The railroad will provide additional service to Long Beach, Freeport, Montauk and Greenport. On weekends, Long Beach will have one additional eastbound and one additional westbound train. There will be three additional eastbound and three additional westbound trains for travel to and from Freeport Station, the closest station to Jones Beach.Off-peak fares remain in effect on all trains, including during traditional peak travel times, until further notice.On the weekends, beginning Friday, May 28, the "Cannonball" Hamptons Express train returns and will depart from Penn Station at 4:06 p.m.The MTA says it's also mindful of increased safety concerns on mass transit, saying MTA officers will be on trains and at rail stations this summer.----------