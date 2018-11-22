TRAFFIC

LIRR delays along Babylon and south shore branches

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Due to an ongoing PSEG-LI power problem at Valley Stream, the LIRR is continuing to experience significant delays along the Babylon and south shore branches as trains operate at reduced speeds through the Valley Stream area.

There will be hourly service with anticipated delays on the Babylon Branch as well as two-hour service on the Far Rockaway and Long Beach branches.

Buses will replace train service between Valley Stream and West Hempstead on the West Hempstead Branch.

Customers are advised to use Hempstead, Huntington/Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma, and Port Washington branches where possible.

