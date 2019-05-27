Traffic

LIRR restores service on the Montauk Branch after derailment

By Eyewitness News
SPEONK, Long Island (WABC) -- The Long Island Rail Road says full service on the Montauk Branch has resumed Monday after the derailment of two locomotives and a passenger rail car.

The derailment had disrupted LIRR service to Montauk and the Hamptons during the holiday weekend. Fortunately, it's back on track.

A Montauk bound train that left Penn Station at 1:09 a.m. Saturday sideswiped a non-revenue train east of Speonk as part of a passing maneuver.

The engine of the Montauk train and the last car of the non-revenue train derailed.

There were 32 people on the train. There were no injuries.

The LIRR will operate on a holiday schedule Monday.

The 7:04 a.m. train Monday from Montauk due into Jamaica at 9:53 a.m. will be the first westbound train to operate as intended to Jamaica, making all scheduled stops. Train service on the Montauk Branch is operating on or close to schedule.

Also, it turns out they've already run a train to Montauk. The 1:09 a.m. train from Jamaica due Montauk at 4:09 a.m. proceeded east of Speonk and made all scheduled stops to Montauk.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficspeonksussex countylirrderailment
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial Day ceremony to be held aboard Intrepid
Long lines, slow service expected for NYC Ferry
Police want to question son of elderly couple stabbed in Brooklyn
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
AccuWeather: Less Humid Monday
Fire consumes two-story home in Ridgewood
2 injured in shooting in East New York
Dozens protest after NJ officer seen punching teen acquitted
Show More
Rare 'fire rainbow' spotted at the Jersey Shore
Robbery suspect hurt in jump off FDR Drive during chase
Must-read stories from the weekend
Texas baby born without skin opens eyes for first time
Woman shot by police in Queens facing charges
More TOP STORIES News