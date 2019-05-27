LIRR restores service on the Montauk Branch after derailment

SPEONK, Long Island (WABC) -- The Long Island Rail Road says full service on the Montauk Branch has resumed Monday after the derailment of two locomotives and a passenger rail car.The derailment had disrupted LIRR service to Montauk and the Hamptons during the holiday weekend. Fortunately, it's back on track.A Montauk bound train that left Penn Station at 1:09 a.m. Saturday sideswiped a non-revenue train east of Speonk as part of a passing maneuver.The engine of the Montauk train and the last car of the non-revenue train derailed.There were 32 people on the train. There were no injuries.The LIRR will operate on a holiday schedule Monday.The 7:04 a.m. train Monday from Montauk due into Jamaica at 9:53 a.m. will be the first westbound train to operate as intended to Jamaica, making all scheduled stops. Train service on the Montauk Branch is operating on or close to schedule.Also, it turns out they've already run a train to Montauk. The 1:09 a.m. train from Jamaica due Montauk at 4:09 a.m. proceeded east of Speonk and made all scheduled stops to Montauk.----------