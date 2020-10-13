LIRR service restored after person struck by equipment train

Customers can anticipate some cancellations and residual delays of up to 20 minutes.
The incident happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday. MTA Police, EMS and LIRR personnel were on the scene.
Port Washington Branch service was not affected.
NYC Transit continued to cross-honor LIRR tickets on the J/Z subway at Jamaica and on the 2/3 subway at Atlantic Terminal and Penn Station.
As an alternative, customers can take the LIRR to Atlantic Terminal and transferring to the 2/3 subway to Manhattan.
Eastbound customers at Penn Station can take the 2 /3 subway from Penn Station to Atlantic Terminal, then transfer to eastbound LIRR service.
