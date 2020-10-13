LIRR service restored after person struck by equipment train

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5715529" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Diana Rocco has the latest from Jamaica.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Service is being restored in both directions between Jamaica and Penn Station following an earlier suspension after a person was struck by a non-passenger train near Woodside.Customers can anticipate some cancellations and residual delays of up to 20 minutes.The incident happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday. MTA Police, EMS and LIRR personnel were on the scene.Port Washington Branch service was not affected.NYC Transit continued to cross-honor LIRR tickets on the J/Z subway at Jamaica and on the 2/3 subway at Atlantic Terminal and Penn Station.As an alternative, customers can take the LIRR to Atlantic Terminal and transferring to the 2/3 subway to Manhattan.Eastbound customers at Penn Station can take the 2 /3 subway from Penn Station to Atlantic Terminal, then transfer to eastbound LIRR service.----------