LIRR service restored after person struck by equipment train

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Service is being restored in both directions between Jamaica and Penn Station following an earlier suspension after a person was struck by a non-passenger train near Woodside.

Customers can anticipate some cancellations and residual delays of up to 20 minutes.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday. MTA Police, EMS and LIRR personnel were on the scene.

Port Washington Branch service was not affected.

NYC Transit continued to cross-honor LIRR tickets on the J/Z subway at Jamaica and on the 2/3 subway at Atlantic Terminal and Penn Station.

As an alternative, customers can take the LIRR to Atlantic Terminal and transferring to the 2/3 subway to Manhattan.

Eastbound customers at Penn Station can take the 2 /3 subway from Penn Station to Atlantic Terminal, then transfer to eastbound LIRR service.

