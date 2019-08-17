Man charged in connection with Manhattan rice cooker scare

UPDATE-The below individual has been located and the investigation continues. ⁦Thank you to all who called in tips as well as our federal partners who as ALWAYS stand by our side ⁦@NewYorkFBI⁩ ⁦@ATFNewYork⁩ ⁦⁦@NYCTSubway⁩ ⁦@NYPDDCPI⁩ ⁦@NYPDnews⁩ pic.twitter.com/bmIldU8ahd