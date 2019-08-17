Man charged in connection with Manhattan rice cooker scare

Sources confirmed that 26-year-old Larry Griffin, a homeless man from West Virginia, was taken into custody around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning in the Bronx. Police have charged him with placing a false bomb.
UPDATE-The below individual has been located and the investigation continues. Thank you to all who called in tips as well as our federal partners who as ALWAYS stand by our side @NewYorkFBI @ATFNewYork @NYCTSubway @NYPDDCPI @NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/bmIldU8ahd— Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) August 17, 2019
Police were originally called to the scene for a possible overdose.
The two suspicious items were found inside the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan and the third found near garbage at 16th Street and 7th Avenue in Chelsea. One train was evacuated at Fulton Street, and trains were diverted from the station.
Authorities feared that the items were pressure cookers, which have been used to create explosions in previous New York City attacks. Police determined that the items were rice cookers about an hour after responding.
Surveillance video captured Griffin pushing a shopping cart outside of the Fulton Street station and placing the rice cooker on the mezzanine and then on the platform. Police said it is not clear whether he was trying to frighten people or merely throwing the objects away.
Investigators spent Saturday morning collecting evidence from the Bronx residence where that person of interest was found. They took a shopping cart, which was loaded into the crime scene van.
An investigation is ongoing.
