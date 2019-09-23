Man dead, child hurt after man jumps in front of 4 train in Bronx

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man is dead and a child injured after police say the male jumped in front of a moving 4 train in the Bronx.It happened before 8 a.m. Monday at Jerome Avenue and West Kingsbridge Road in the Kingsbridge section.Eyewitness News is told the unidentified male jumped onto the tracks.The male was killed. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.Initial reports indicate the child was not hit by the train. She was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as minor.4 train service has been suspended between Woodlawn and Burnside avenues as police investigate.Commuters are advised to seek alternate routes.----------