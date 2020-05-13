Coronavirus News: MTA adds social distancing markers, floats idea of bus, subway reservations

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA is making plans for the future, testing social distancing markers at some stations and floating the idea of bus and subway rides by reservation.There are now Xs at the Lexington Avenue/53rd Street station on the Queens-bound E/M platform and at the 51st Street station on the 6 line to indicate where riders can stand to maintain proper distancing.MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye suggested that riders in the future could be asked to reserve a space on a bus or train ahead of time in order to reduce density and facilitate distancing.Foye was asked about the future of transit during an interview on 1010 WINS."We are looking at everything, everything is on the table," he said. "The first thing we are looking at is staggered hours and staggered days of work, would be one. And we are appealing to the business community, which frankly, many members are already contemplating that. Second would be a continuation of telework and remote working, which I think will be part of life in New York going forward. But we are going to be looking at technologies that can monitor. We've got cameras on almost every station. They can be used to determine passengers on a platform, passengers on a mezzanine, and we will be looking at that. And we will be looking at ways to control the number of passengers. Obviously social distance, wearing a mask, and staying six feet away is going to be nearly impossible on mass transit anyplace."Foye said there could be other measures to promote mandatory spacing, and lines are already popping up on subway platforms and mezzanines to remind commuters to keep their distance."We are seeing how that pilot goes," he said. "It appears to be having the desired effects, and we will make a decision at the state and city level as to whether it should be expanded. But the early indications are positive."Foye stressed that the current focus is essential workers who are riding the subways and should now be wearing masks.