MTA bridge and tunnel toll hikes take effect this weekend

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The latest round of toll hikes goes into effect this weekend at MTA bridges and tunnels.

Starting Sunday tolls for E-ZPass drivers will go from $6.12 to $6.55.

Those who pay their tolls by mail will see a hike from $9.50 to $10.17.

There's also an additional charge in place for those with an E-ZPass that is not mounted properly.

They'll pay 8.36 to cover the cost of having to verify the vehicle's registration.

The program could generate up to $24 million in additional revenue annually.

Staten Island residents learned this week that their discount toll to cross the Verrazzano will stay at $2.75, and not go up to $2.95 as expected.

A fare hike on subways, buses and two commuter rails was postponed, likely until the summer.

