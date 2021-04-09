MTA bridge and tunnel toll hikes take effect this weekend

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The latest round of toll hikes goes into effect this weekend at MTA bridges and tunnels.
Starting Sunday tolls for E-ZPass drivers will go from $6.12 to $6.55.
Those who pay their tolls by mail will see a hike from $9.50 to $10.17.
There's also an additional charge in place for those with an E-ZPass that is not mounted properly.
They'll pay 8.36 to cover the cost of having to verify the vehicle's registration.
The program could generate up to $24 million in additional revenue annually.
Staten Island residents learned this week that their discount toll to cross the Verrazzano will stay at $2.75, and not go up to $2.95 as expected.
A fare hike on subways, buses and two commuter rails was postponed, likely until the summer.
