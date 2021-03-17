MTA Heroes: Mask checkers, traffic surveyors keep us safe

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10387827" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The terminal coordinators oversee the cleaning and shutdown efforts during the overnight hours.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Each week we are recognizing MTA heroes among us.They've been on the front lines during the pandemic.And last June, when the agency started to require masks for all riders, teams got to work to start enforcement.Essential to that work are 50 traffic checkers and mask surveyors.The unit canvasses the system daily to track mask usage among customers.The data is used to help the MTA plan its enforcement campaigns like the "mask force" and signage you see on the platforms and inside trains.According to their results, 99% of customers wear masks on buses and 98% on subways.----------