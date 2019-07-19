MTA: 'Network communications issue' suspends train service in NYC

Update: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and Grand Central-42 St S trains are suspended in both directions while we work to resolve a network communications issue that is affecting service.



Passengers can see a station agent for a courtesy pass for continued bus or train service. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 19, 2019

