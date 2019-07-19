Traffic

MTA: 'Network communications issue' suspends train service in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A network communications error is affecting MTA train service on Friday evening.

The MTA says 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and Grand Central-42 St S trains are suspended and service is impacted in both directions.

Passengers should consider using alternative travel, such as lettered lines at this time.



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citymtasubway
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FAA: Small plane crashes with 4 on board in New York
2 hurt, 1 critically, after being struck by car in NYC
Eyewitness News camera captures jewelry store thief fleeing scene
Photo of dog riding on back of truck goes viral, sparks outrage
US citizen from Brooklyn accused of becoming ISIS sniper
NYC Triathlon, OZY Fest canceled due to extreme heat
ConEd warns of taxed system, asks businesses to set temp at 78
Show More
Neighbors: Man who scaled burning high-rise was looking for mom
Yankees great preparing to be inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame
Man trying to break up Bronx fight dies after being punched
AccuWeather Alert: Excessive heat warning
Heat wave: Tips and resources for coping with extreme heat
More TOP STORIES News