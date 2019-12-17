MTA report touts improvements in New York City subway performance

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new report from the MTA indicates subway performance continues to improve in New York City.The agency says statistics show weekday on-time performance was nearly 82 percent for November, up 17 percent from last year, as trains get through the system more quickly.The report said every subway line is running faster - the numbered lines by about two and a half minutes and the lettered lines by about a minute and a half.The line that has seen the biggest improvement in running time was the 7 train.Local trains are running three and half minutes faster and express more than four and a half minutes faster than a year ago.Officials say a reduction in track fires has played a big part in speeding up service."The data doesn't lie: subway service is demonstrably better, more customers are taking the subways, and the service continues to improve each month thanks to the hard work of our employees and smarter operations," said MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye. "I am proud of everyone at New York City Transit for their dedication and laser focus in improvements that have yielded these results that prove our subway service has truly turned around."The MTA also said that October marked the fifth consecutive month of year-over-year weekday ridership increases.----------