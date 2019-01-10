TRAFFIC

Naked man ID'd in wrong way I-95 chase through Delaware, Pennsylvania

EMBED </>More Videos

Police ID naked man in wrong way crash on I-95. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 10, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Authorities have identified the man they say was naked when he led police on a wrong way chase on I-95 that began in Delaware and ended in Southwest Philadelphia.

Delaware State Police say charges are on file against 29-year-old Kyle Merena, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. They include first-degree reckless endangerment and disregarding a police officer's signal, along with multiple traffic-related offenses.

Merena is currently in an area hospital for evaluation.

Police say they received a call around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday concerning a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-95 in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Wilmington.

Responding troopers located the dark-colored Ford SUV in the area of the Churchman's Road exit. They activated their lights and sirens, attempting to stop the vehicle.

Police say the driver, later identified as Merena, refused to stop and continued to travel southbound in the northbound lanes before entering into the Delaware Service Plaza.

Merena then turned around and began traveling I-95 northbound, now in the northbound lanes, still refusing to stop.

Delaware State Police say, upon encountering heavy traffic in the area of Harvey Road, Merena traveled across the grass median and then continued northbound in the southbound lanes of I-95.

As the vehicle approached the Pennsylvania state line, Pennsylvania State Police were notified.

The Pennsylvania State Police, with Delaware troopers assisting, began to follow Merena's vehicle just south of Chester, Delaware County.

Authorities say the vehicle continued northbound. When the suspect entered the area of Philadelphia International Airport, Pennsylvania State Police used spike strips to flatten the suspect's tires.

Merena's SUV finally came to a stop, but not before striking a Pennsylvania State Police vehicle, which was towed from the scene with minor damage.

Police say Merena, who was completely naked, exited his disabled vehicle and attempted to flee, but he was taken in to custody by Pennsylvania Troopers after a short foot pursuit.

There were also reports of a second accident further south on I-95, approaching the Essington Avenue exit.

Traffic was stalled for miles on Southbound I-95 as police investigated.

No injuries were reported.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpolice chasenaked mancrashaccidentu.s. & worldPennsylvaniaDelaware
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Controlled demolition of old Tappan Zee Bridge set for Saturday
Sanitation truck struck, killed woman in the Bronx, police say
New LIRR timetables take effect, new round of service disruptions
Demolition of old Tappan Zee expected to cause backups
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man allegedly lured 12-year-old girl, raped her in Bronx
Deaths of 2 men in Queens fire ruled double homicide
AccuWeather: Watching potential weekend snow
Toyota recalls 1.7M vehicles in North America to fix air bags
Concrete slab falls from UES building into apartments
California surfer survives shark attack, gets 50 stitches
Fire tears through classroom of elementary school in Lawrence
LIVE: Mayor de Blasio delivers State of the City address
Show More
Teen stabbed behind Burger King in Huntington Station
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket to fill 500 jobs
Sources: Man whose death led to protests had spinal meningitis
Sentencing for man who hailed cab while woman died in car fire
Trump's border visit comes as shutdown talks fall apart
More News