New one-way traffic pattern on 11th Avenue stretches to 57th Street in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Construction continues on 11th Avenue in Manhattan to make part of the roadway one-way.There was mass confusion when the changes began more than two weeks ago.So officials are hoping to get the message out. They've already started installing signs about the changes.The initial change was made earlier this month, taking two-way traffic to one-way from 40th to 52nd Street.Monday, that change will extend to 57th Street, all lanes headed southbound.It's part of an ongoing project to improve traffic flow for cars heading to the Lincoln Tunnel.When crews changed the first section, it created a mess with a slew of drivers saying they didn't know about the change in traffic pattern and signs were put up in the wrong places.Officers were even writing tickets in what should've been a grace period.The work to paint over road markings began early Monday.The project should take about a week.Later this summer, DOT will install pedestrians islands on the west side of the street in addition to a protected bicycle lane from West 57th Street to 43rd Street.----------