Newark crash on Route 22 claims one life; several injured

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least one person is dead and several others burned after a fiery crash on Route 22 in Newark.
Police say the car was heading westbound when it crashed and caught fire just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Three people were ejected from the car and rushed to the hospital.
All lanes of Route 22 were shut down near the Hillside town line.
The Essex County Prosecutors Office will investigate the crash.
