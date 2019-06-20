Nightmare commute: Power outage disrupts service on New Jersey Transit, Amtrak

Stuck on the 10;00 train from Secaucus into NYP. Our train has been without power since 10:10 or so. Supposedly there is a medical issue on the train. Still no power. Waiting to get towed into Penn pic.twitter.com/EjzCwxmMdu — Gus (@CCGabriel1) June 19, 2019

No power in the Lincoln Tunnel. No air. Waiting to be towed Into Penn Station pic.twitter.com/4oUsvmEKrK — Joshomatic (@majorsazer) June 19, 2019

🚨 @NJTRANSIT update. Conductor: “All they keep telling us is ‘standby’”. All power out, getting hot, no trains operatining in, or out of NYC. #NJTransit @BillSpadea @diannedoctor 🚂 pic.twitter.com/hhrUrxrKwX — Bob Bianchi TV Host; Head NJ Co. Prosecutor/DA frm (@RBianchiEsq) June 19, 2019

Power outage between Trenton and NYC @NJTRANSIT and @Amtrak trains stopped-what’s the deal we are stuck between Newark and the city- no power, no AC stuck in the middle of nowhere! Litterally looking at the turnpike and can’t get off the train. #NJtranist pic.twitter.com/SC9EWV06sO — Ron Berkowitz (@ronberk1) June 19, 2019

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Overhead wire problems created a commuting nightmare for New Jersey Transit and Amtrak riders Wednesday, beginning around 10 a.m. and lasting into the evening commute.The outage completely halted service in and out of Penn Station and between New York City and Philadelphia, with trains stopped on the tracks and three stranded in the North River Tunnel.Some passengers waited two hours before their trains began moving again.Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line and Midtown Direct rail service was suspended in both directions, while Midtown Direct service was temporarily diverted to Hoboken.The outage began around 10 a.m., and service was restored in about an hour with extensive delays.As the evening commute got underway, Amtrak was still reporting delays of 90 to 120 minutes for trains that had been stopped. NJ Transit was about 30 minutes behind schedule in both directions.Amtrak and NJ Transit later reported that service was running on or close to schedule.Passengers expressed their frustrations on social media.PATH was cross-honoring NJ Transit tickets and passes at Hoboken, Newark Penn Station and 33rd St, and NJ Transit bus and private carriers are cross-honoring NJ Transit rail tickets and passes.----------