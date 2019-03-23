Traffic

NJ Transit Midtown Direct service diverted in, out of Penn Station due to Amtrak derailment

FILE A NJ Transit train, left, rushes by as it leaves Newark Penn Station, Friday, March 11, 2016, in Newark, N.J.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An Amtrak train derailed in Penn Station New York, causing delays and service changes for New Jersey Transit commuters.

According to NJ Transit, Midtown Direct service is being diverted to Hoboken Terminal, where customers can transfer to PATH trains. This impacts the Montclair-Boonton and Morristown lines.

NJT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH at Newark, Hoboken, and 33rd Street.

NJ Transit rail tickets are also being cross-honored by buses and private carriers.

Long Island Railroad service is currently running on or close to schedule, but officials acknowledge that the derailment may cause delays in and out of Penn Station.

An Amtrak spokesperson said its service was not affected. The train that derailed was a maintenance car, and no injuries were reported.

