TRAFFIC

Here's what you need to know about mass transit, travel during the nor'easter

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has the latest on the status of mass transit in the area after the nor'easter. (Mary Altaffer)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Another nor'easter created dangerous traveling conditions Wednesday, whether by automobile, plane or train. Things were mostly normal Thursday, as airports played catch-up and transit lines resumed full service.

Below is what we know about travel in the New York City area right now.

NEW YORK CITY

Bus and subway lines are running as normal. Alternate side parking rules are suspended again for Thursday.

NYC Ferry and the Staten Island Ferry
Normal schedule. Service may be impacted by winter storm conditions.

Related: Emergency Resources for the Winter Storm

NEW YORK STATE

Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted the remaining travel bans for tractor trailers in New York State at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The bans went into effect due to the hazardous winter weather conditions.

NJ TRANSIT

Regular weekday service. Customers may expect delays and cancellations due to the residual effects of the storm.

Systemwide cross honoring and cross honoring with PATH is NOT in effect for Thursday.

For updated information, please visit NJTransit.com.

LIRR

LIRR is currently operating on a regular weekday schedule, but riders were advised to allow extra travel time and to use caution on platforms and staircases and while boarding/exiting trains.

Please visit MTA.info/lirr for updates.

METRO-NORTH

Metro-North is operating regular weekday schedule on all lines. Customers may experience some delays due to the residual effects of the storm

Please continue to monitor MTA.info/mnr or Metro-North's social media for updates.

AMTRAK

Amtrak will restore Northeast Corridor service on Friday, March 23, after operating on a modified schedule on Wednesday and Thursday due to the winter storm.

All service is expected to operate as scheduled, with the exception of Amtrak Northeast Regional train 111, that is canceled.

Service Alerts, Passenger Notices and other announcements are posted at Amtrak.com/alerts.

AIR TRAVEL

There are far less cancellations at local airports Thursday.

LaGuardia -- 150 cancellations, mostly due to aircraft that weren't able to arrive. Nearly 90 percent of Thursday's flights are scheduled to operate.
Kennedy - 90 cancellations, about 8% of the normal daily schedule
Newark - 137 cancellations

About 2,500 flights canceled were Wednesday at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty airports.

Travelers are urged to contact their airlines before heading to the airports.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficweathernor'easternjtransitlirrmtasubwayport authorityNew YorkNew York CityNew JerseyConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NJ drivers' 1st weekday commute amid construction project
What you need to know about the Route 495 Bridge project
Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut
Greyhound mishap leaves dozens stranded at Port Authority
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News