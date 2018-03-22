NEW YORK (WABC) --Another nor'easter created dangerous traveling conditions Wednesday, whether by automobile, plane or train. Things were mostly normal Thursday, as airports played catch-up and transit lines resumed full service.
Below is what we know about travel in the New York City area right now.
NEW YORK CITY
Bus and subway lines are running as normal. Alternate side parking rules are suspended again for Thursday.
NYC Ferry and the Staten Island Ferry
Normal schedule. Service may be impacted by winter storm conditions.
Related: Emergency Resources for the Winter Storm
NEW YORK STATE
Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted the remaining travel bans for tractor trailers in New York State at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The bans went into effect due to the hazardous winter weather conditions.
NJ TRANSIT
Regular weekday service. Customers may expect delays and cancellations due to the residual effects of the storm.
Systemwide cross honoring and cross honoring with PATH is NOT in effect for Thursday.
For updated information, please visit NJTransit.com.
LIRR
LIRR is currently operating on a regular weekday schedule, but riders were advised to allow extra travel time and to use caution on platforms and staircases and while boarding/exiting trains.
Please visit MTA.info/lirr for updates.
METRO-NORTH
Metro-North is operating regular weekday schedule on all lines. Customers may experience some delays due to the residual effects of the storm
Please continue to monitor MTA.info/mnr or Metro-North's social media for updates.
AMTRAK
Amtrak will restore Northeast Corridor service on Friday, March 23, after operating on a modified schedule on Wednesday and Thursday due to the winter storm.
All service is expected to operate as scheduled, with the exception of Amtrak Northeast Regional train 111, that is canceled.
Service Alerts, Passenger Notices and other announcements are posted at Amtrak.com/alerts.
AIR TRAVEL
There are far less cancellations at local airports Thursday.
LaGuardia -- 150 cancellations, mostly due to aircraft that weren't able to arrive. Nearly 90 percent of Thursday's flights are scheduled to operate.
Kennedy - 90 cancellations, about 8% of the normal daily schedule
Newark - 137 cancellations
About 2,500 flights canceled were Wednesday at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty airports.
Travelers are urged to contact their airlines before heading to the airports.
----------
