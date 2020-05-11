Coronavirus News: Alternate Side Parking in NYC returns for 'Clean Sweep' next week

Currently, Alternate Side Parking is suspended through May 17.
Alternate Side Parking will resume for the week of May 18-24 for a "clean sweep" citywide.
It will then be suspended for two more weeks after May 25 through June 7, during which time the Department of Sanitation will reassess cleanliness.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address