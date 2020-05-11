Coronavirus News: Alternate Side Parking in NYC returns for 'Clean Sweep' next week

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Alternate Side Parking is set to resume next week in New York City.Currently, Alternate Side Parking is suspended through May 17.Alternate Side Parking will resume for the week of May 18-24 for a "clean sweep" citywide.It will then be suspended for two more weeks after May 25 through June 7, during which time the Department of Sanitation will reassess cleanliness.