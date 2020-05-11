coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Alternate Side Parking in NYC returns for 'Clean Sweep' next week

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Alternate Side Parking is set to resume next week in New York City.

Currently, Alternate Side Parking is suspended through May 17.

Alternate Side Parking will resume for the week of May 18-24 for a "clean sweep" citywide.

It will then be suspended for two more weeks after May 25 through June 7, during which time the Department of Sanitation will reassess cleanliness.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
LIVE: Mayor de Blasio holds daily COVID-19 briefing
Dance party breaks out in Murray Hill after frontline applause
Tunnel to Towers partners with painter to honor frontline heroes
How Manhattan street corner erupts into outdoor dance party
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Mayor de Blasio holds daily COVID-19 briefing
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
County executives to join Cuomo for briefing on reopening
'Seinfeld' actor and legendary comedian Jerry Stiller dies
2 plasma donation sites open in New Jersey
Rapper Nick Blixky fatally shot in Brooklyn
Shanghai Disneyland reopens with masks, social distancing measures
Show More
AccuWeather: Starting off with spotty showers
'American Idol' judge virtually surprises LI doctor
Woman shot in face after answering door knock in Brooklyn
Manhole explosions, fires awake residents on Upper West Side
Search underway for LI hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian
More TOP STORIES News