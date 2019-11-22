Pedestrian plan announced to make more room for holiday visitors in New York City

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- As the holidays are quickly approaching, New York City officials want to make sure pedestrians stay safe and visitors to the city have a wonderful experience.One attraction people look forward to is spending time in Rockefeller Center to see the tree, go ice skating and take in the atmosphere.As it has become more popular, more and more people are descending on the plaza, which has created a safety issue -- and now officials want to address the congestion problem.Starting next Friday, there will be street closures in the area as well as a pedestrian-only zone.Mayor Bill de Blasio says the key to the holiday pedestrian plan is flexibility. Nothing will be permanent and the zones will be enforced by movable barriers."We created a plan that is flexible, so that when there is a lot of pedestrian activity, we can have these zones closed off," de Blasio said. "When there is not a lot of pedestrian activity, the NYPD will have the option of whether they want to open up some more lanes to let more traffic flow, they can do that."No vehicular traffic will be allowed in the pedestrian areas. De Blasio says 49th and 50th streets will be closed between Fifthth and Sixth avenues for most of the day.The Rockefeller Center closure will be in effect afternoons and evenings, and will start a little earlier on weekends.Two lanes of Fifth Avenue will be closed, but only at night on weekdays and starting at noon on weekends.One lane can also be closed on Sixth Avenue, but that will be at the discretion of NYPD and other city officials based on pedestrian traffic patterns.While the plan goes into effect next Friday, the city will keep an eye on the pedestrian flow throughout the holiday to determine what closures are necessarily.The street closures will not be permanent. When the holidays end on Jan. 2., the plan will be lifted.----------