L train service restored after Manhattan water main break

Candace McCowan has the latest from the site of the water main break, 7th Avenue and 14th Street in Chelsea.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
L trains are running again after flooding from a broken water main suspended service and closed several blocks in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood Wednesday.

The MTA says several pieces of electrical equipment -- including switches and motors -- were submerged by the break, and they all had to be removed, repaired or replaced.

Officials say the water came in through the sidewalk vents from the street, and this was not an internal subway leak.

Full service was restored just after noon.

The break in the 20-inch main was reported around 5:45 a.m. at Seventh Avenue and 14th Street in Chelsea.

Video from NewsCopter7 showed a large amount of water gushing down 7th Avenue.
John Del Giorno has details from NewsCopter7 over the scene.


Utility crews responded and shut off the water, which then quickly receded.

However, water service was affected for residents living along 7th Avenue. Gas service was also interrupted for a handful of customers.

The break briefly flooded streets and poured water into the nearby subway station.

L train service was suspended between 8th Avenue in Manhattan and Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn.

The following streets were closed to traffic as cleanup and repairs got underway: 7th Avenue between 16th and 13th streets; and 14th and 15th streets between 6th and 8th avenues.

