New York City's new DOT campaign asks male drivers 'Was it worth it?' in wake of fatal crashes

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Department of Transportation is releasing a new ad new campaign targeting men in an effort to eliminate reckless driving and reduce traffic-related injuries and fatalities.
The ad campaign asks, "Was it worth it?" to male drivers, who officials say are responsible for roughly three-quarters of fatal crashes in the city.
The first of the DOT's ad campaign, which is part of the city's Vision Zero initiative, is a giant billboard at 181st Street and Broadway in Washington Heights.
The ads are running in both English and Spanish
Earlier this week, an unlicensed male driver behind the wheel of a Ford F-250 fatally struck a 3-year-old boy in East Harlem, an incident officials say is just one example of the campaign's target audience.
