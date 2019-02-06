TRAFFIC

NYPD demands that Google remove police checkpoint warnings in Waze app

The NYPD sent a cease and desist letter to Google last weekend where they say drivers that post the locations of these checkpoints may be engaging in criminal conduct.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The NYPD is demanding that Google remove a feature in the Waze app that allows users to share the location of police checkpoints for drivers.

The police department sent a cease and desist letter to Google last weekend.

The letter said drivers that post the locations of these checkpoints, such as DWI checkpoints, may be engaging in criminal conduct since their actions could be intentional attempts to prevent and/or impair the administration of the DWI laws.

Google released a statement saying "We believe that informing drivers about upcoming speed traps allows them to be more careful and make safe decisions when they are on the road."

