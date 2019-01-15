Old Tappan Zee Bridge comes down in demolition

TARRYTOWN, Westchester County (WABC) --The controlled demolition of the old Tappan Zee Bridge took place just after 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, after the previously scheduled date was scuttled due to bad weather.
Tappan Zee Constructors said the demolition of the bridge's east anchor span had been postponed due to inclement weather, and that sustained winds delayed the preparatory work needed for the operation.
But the demolition went off without a hitch, when explosive charges safely detonated at the support columns on the bridge's east anchor span.
The Piermont Police Department says the Piermont Pier gates will not reopen until it is deemed safe to do so. The pier will be closed to vehicular traffic, but pedestrians will be permitted.
"The old structure will fall into nets that are held up by buoys," said Piermont Police Chief Michael O'Shea had said. "The Hudson is deep. It's a major shipping lane for all kinds of cargo. We want to keep everyone safe."
The Ferry Road entrance to the pier was closed at Paradise Avenue, but handicapped parking was available in front of the Goswick Pavilion parking lot. A valid handicapped parking permit was required. Additional parkingwas available in Parking Lot D, Spruce Lot, and the North lot opposite the fire department. Parking is strictly prohibited on Castle Road, Tweed Boulevard and Route 9W.
To ensure everyone's safety, the river was closed to all recreational vessels.
For those who don't have to cross the Hudson, the demolition was quite a popular attraction. At the View on the Hudson, a catering hall, they offered a breakfast special with champagne so people could toast the big implosion.
"It's one of those once in a lifetime things," said the hall's Vincent Incorvaia. "People are calling up and they seem excited, pulling their kids out of school."
Specialty marine salvage equipment will be utilized to remove the material from Hudson River in the following weeks.
"Westchester County residents should not be alarmed by the plans for demolition, as the process is being handled in a careful, safe manner," county Executive George Latimer said. "The U.S. Coast Guard has established a 2,500 foot safety radius around the site, and no residential areas are within that safety zone. Drivers should expect a slowdown, and are being strongly encouraged to avoid I-287 and other connecting roads during the demolition process."
The new Mario Cuomo Bridge replaced the Tappan Zee. The major thoroughfare spans the Hudson River between Tarrytown in Westchester County and Nyack in Rockland County.
The original plans were to avoid the use of explosives that could have an impact on fish habitats, but experts determined the old bridge was structurally unsound, preventing workers from continuing a piecemeal takedown.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
