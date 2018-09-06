A new report is revealing what Long Island Rail Road commuters know all too well, the agency's on-time performance has not been good.This is no surprise to the folks who are at the mercy of the LIRR every day.The number of on time trains in July was 88.9 percent.That's down more than 4 percent from July 2017.As we head into the fall and winter months, it puts the LIRR on track to have its worst on time performance in 19 years.Governor Andrew Cuomo said relief is on the way as he broke ground Wednesday on a third rail.The almost 10-mile segment of track will run between Floral Park and Hicksville, which is expected to relieve some of the issues for the 40 percent of LIRR riders who go through there.But it'll be 2022 before commuters see that project will be completed, and for now riders continue to suffer."Ties are old, the binding is old, the switch is old, and old brakes. That's what happens, old breaks. Old bodies break, old transportation systems break," Governor Cuomo said.Eyewitness News is still waiting to find out the LIRR's performance from August, when storms caused additional delays.----------