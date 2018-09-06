TRAFFIC

Report says LIRR has worst on time performance in 19 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the findings. (Kathy Willens)

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
MINEOLA, Nassau County (WABC) --
A new report is revealing what Long Island Rail Road commuters know all too well, the agency's on-time performance has not been good.

This is no surprise to the folks who are at the mercy of the LIRR every day.

The number of on time trains in July was 88.9 percent.

That's down more than 4 percent from July 2017.

As we head into the fall and winter months, it puts the LIRR on track to have its worst on time performance in 19 years.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said relief is on the way as he broke ground Wednesday on a third rail.

The almost 10-mile segment of track will run between Floral Park and Hicksville, which is expected to relieve some of the issues for the 40 percent of LIRR riders who go through there.

But it'll be 2022 before commuters see that project will be completed, and for now riders continue to suffer.

"Ties are old, the binding is old, the switch is old, and old brakes. That's what happens, old breaks. Old bodies break, old transportation systems break," Governor Cuomo said.

Eyewitness News is still waiting to find out the LIRR's performance from August, when storms caused additional delays.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficlirrlong island railroadMineolaNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Brush fire in NJ causes delays for commuters at Penn Station
60-minute delays, cancellations snarl AM commute on NJ Transit
Brooklyn drivers first in NYC to pay more at parking meters
2nd span of Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge set to open Saturday
More Traffic
Top Stories
Dozens of NJ schools to dismiss early due to heat Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Still hot, but cool weekend ahead
Vanilla Ice aboard Dubai flight with sick passengers
Searing Trump op-ed sets off wild guessing game on author
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Man shot in head takes himself to hospital, later dies
Authorities remove sick passenger from cruise ship in NYC
Man suspected of breaking into apartments with victims inside
Study reveals most contaminated part of an airport
Show More
Brush fire in NJ causes delays for commuters at Penn Station
Amber Alert update: Mom charged after 2-year-old found dead
Student stabbed with comb on NYC's 1st day of school
More News