Sanitation truck struck, killed woman in the Bronx, police say

A city sanitation vehicle with a plow operated by a 33-year-old Department of Sanitation Department employee has been determined to have fatally struck the victim in the Bronx Tuesday morning.The accident happened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.Authorities say the victim was struck at Willis Avenue and East 138th Street. She was walking alone at the time.Investigators say the driver was traveling eastbound on East 138th street and making a left in an attempt to go north on Willis Avenue.The pedestrian was walking eastbound when she was struck.The sanitation vehicle continued without stoppingThe truck was later found at Nelson Diaz Sanitation Garage District 4 in Mott Haven.No arrests or summonses have been issued, but the investigation is ongoing.The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been identified.Witnesses say the woman was very petite. One man said he almost hit her as well because he nearly didn't see her.----------