Service woes ease on NYC Ferry after Sunday nightmare

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Ferry frustration in Lower Manhattan appeared to ease a bit on Memorial Day, compared with the day before.The Rainbow Cruise took off right on time at 12:24 p.m. Monday, and everyone on line was able to make it on board en route to the beaches in the Rockaways."We will go with the flow. We are prepared for a long wait if necessary, even though it is not favorable," said one rider.This was a marked departure from early Sunday.Video posted Twitter showed long lines and frustration among beach goers and even commuters in Dumbo, Brooklyn.Only a hand full of people boarded, leaving a 60- to 90-minute wait for many."These are more patient people than I am," Rachael Martins told Eyewitness News. "I would have been like, 'All right, change of plans - we are going to get a meal.'"Another rider tweeted, "Their service is absolutely awful! They left pregnant women and young babies under the sun for hours due to a completely disrupted service. It was a nightmare!"The line at Wall Street for the ferry to Rockaway Beach, stretched for blocks. Passenger ferries were pulling up with room for only about 15 additional riders while hundreds waited.Councilman Ben Kallos also took to Twitter demanding better service saying: "50 people left behind by the Soundview 'Connection' to Wall Street who will now have to wait 31 minutes for the next one."Some in line on Monday had heard about the earlier problems but still decided to take the ferry."We want to get out to the beach and have some fun," said one person.The economic development corporation which oversees the ferry service said:"Due to the warm holiday weekend, we experienced very high ridership and increased wait times during peak hours."They said they ran maximum service to clear wait times.Waiting in a growing line on this Memorial Day, Dan Neveloff weighed his options."I actually checked with Uber," he said. "Eighty bucks to get there and an hour and 20 minutes. So if you have to wait an extra 30 minutes here, you are still in the same time."While lines at Pier 11 were increasing as the day wore on, all those waiting were able to board the Rockaway Ferry, hoping the service could handle what was expected to be a busy return trip.----------