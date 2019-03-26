Traffic

Long Island Rail Road service disrupted by downed power line on tracks

By Eyewitness News
HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Some Long Island Rail Road service was suspended Monday evening due to a downed power line on the tracks west of Hicksville.

Service is temporarily suspended in both directions on the Ronkonkoma and Huntington/Port Jefferson branches.

Service on the Oyster Bay branch, which had earlier been suspended, has been restored but is experiencing delays.

PSEG responded to secure and remove the downed power line. LIRR personnel will then need to check for any track or signal damage.

The LIRR advised commuters to use alternate branches, including the Babylon, Hempstead, Montauk and Port Washington branches.

