Southern State Parkway crash leaves 2 dead, 4 injured on Long Island

It happened on the westbound Southern State Parkway near exit 21 in Roosevelt at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say two vehicles collided.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.
Four others were taken to area hospitals, two in serious condition.
The Southern State Parkway was closed from 8:30 p.m. Thursday to 3:30 a.m. Friday.
The collision remains under investigation, and the State Police are asking for anyone with any information to call (631) 756-3300.
