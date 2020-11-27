Southern State Parkway crash leaves 2 dead, 4 injured on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8280130" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The officers were greeted with bagpipes and applause from fellow officers.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8276056" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It happened at 12:21 a.m. Thursday as people were leaving a house party on Lincoln Avenue and Hewes Street in Brentwood.

ROOSEVELT, Nassau County (WABC) -- Two people were killed and four others injured in a crash in Nassau County on Thanksgiving night.It happened on the westbound Southern State Parkway near exit 21 in Roosevelt at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday.Police say two vehicles collided.Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.Four others were taken to area hospitals, two in serious condition.The Southern State Parkway was closed from 8:30 p.m. Thursday to 3:30 a.m. Friday.The collision remains under investigation, and the State Police are asking for anyone with any information to call (631) 756-3300.----------