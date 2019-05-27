Vehicle jumps curb, hits pedestrians in Freeport, Nassau County; at least 3 hurt

FREEPORT, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police are investigating, after an out-of-control vehicle jumped the curb and struck at least three people in Nassau County.It happened Monday afternoon at South Long Beach Avenue and West Merrick Road in Freeport.Images from the scene showed a blue SUV on the sidewalk near a Bethpage bank branch. The windshield appeared to have sustained significant damage.An eyewitness said the vehicle was traveling west on West Merrick Road and struck at least three children, and that the driver stopped and got out to help the victims.Police have not confirmed details about the victims or what may have happened.Multiple police units were on the scene. The road area was marked off with yellow police tape.At least one of the victims was airlifted to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on the conditions of any of the victims.Stay with abc7ny.com for more information as it becomes available.----------