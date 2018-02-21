TRAFFIC FATALITIES

Victims of fiery crash involving oil truck, stolen car on Long Island identified

EMBED </>More Videos

The vehicles, including an oil truck, collided just after 11:20 a.m. Wednesday on Middle Country Road in Ridge.

By Eyewitness News
RIDGE, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Authorities have now released the identities of all five victims of a chain-reaction crash in Suffolk County on Feb. 14.

Four vehicles, including an oil truck, collided on Middle Country Road, Route 25, in Ridge.
RAW VIDEO: Moments after crash, frantic 911 call
EMBED More News Videos

Five people were killed in a fiery, multi-vehicle crash in Ridge.



Police say a woman, her two adult children and a friend were inside in a Mazda that burst into flames after hitting the oil truck.

They have been identified as Jacquelyn McCoy, 55, of Calverton, her daughter, Mary Alice Booker, 36, of Riverhead, her son, Anthony McCoy, 33, and McCoy's friend, Tameka Foster, 42.

Photos: Fatal crash in Suffolk County


Police said Jamel Turner, 23, of Bellport, was driving a stolen 2018 Camaro eastbound on Route 25 when he crashed into the Mazda.

A passenger in the Camaro, 19-year-old Lonidell Skinner of Bellport, was ejected and killed.

Police say the investigation into the crash is continuing.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiescar crashRidgeSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
5 dead in fiery crash involving oil truck, stolen car on Long Island
TRAFFIC FATALITIES
Husband, wife killed, 5 injured in Long Island crash
Police: Man killed after ramming woman's car in Texas
Funeral held for NJ father, 4 daughters killed in Delaware crash
Wake set for NJ father, 4 daughters killed in Delaware crash
Tire off truck kills NYPD worker on Gowanus Expressway
More traffic fatalities
TRAFFIC
NJ drivers' 1st weekday commute amid construction project
What you need to know about the Route 495 Bridge project
Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut
Greyhound mishap leaves dozens stranded at Port Authority
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin
More Traffic
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News