Water main break in Chelsea closes streets, shuts down L train service

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
Flooding from a broken water main has closed several blocks in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood and shut down L train service between Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The break was reported before 6 a.m. Wednesday at 7th Avenue and 14th Street in Chelsea.

Video from NewsCopter7 showed a large amount of water gushing down 7th Avenue.

As of 6:45 a.m. it appeared utility crews had been able to shut off the water.

However, L train service remained suspended between 8th Avenue in Manhattan and Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn.

Commuters were being advised to use A, C, J or M line trains or the M16 bus as alternates.

The following streets were closed to traffic as cleanup and repairs got underway: 7th Avenue between 16th and 13th streets; and 14th and 15th streets between 6th and 8th avenues.

Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7ny.com for more information on this breaking story.

