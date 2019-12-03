Police looking for witnesses in deadly wrong-way New Jersey Turnpike crash

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a deadly wrong-way crash on the New Jersey Turnpike late last month.The fatal accident happened around 1:45 a.m. on November 25 in the southbound express lanes at milepost 94.1 in Woodbridge Township.Authorities say a 2013 Subaru was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it crashed head-on into a 2008 Honda.The driver of the Honda, 29-year-old Kristen Leary, of North Plainfield, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.The driver of the Subaru was transported to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital with serious injuries.Anyone who may have witnessed the events prior to the crash is asked to contact Cranbury Station Detective Bureau, at 609-860-9000 Ext. 4424. Anonymous tips are welcome.