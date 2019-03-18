Woman says metal bolt fell from elevated MTA tracks in Queens, dented car

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- For the third time in a month, authorities are investigating another report of fallen debris from elevated MTA tracks in Queens.
The most recent incident was reported Monday morning in South Richmond Hill, Queens, at the Lefferts Boulevard station.
A woman said a metal bolt fell from the A line onto her car below, leaving a dent, near 115th Street and Liberty Avenue.
"I was driving by going to the bank, and all of a sudden, something hit the car," Patty Jessel said. "It scared the *** out of me. I didn't know what it was so I pulled over."
She drove away and the MTA came out to investigate, but the news of yet another incident has people frustrated by what they call tracks that seem to be falling apart.
Just weeks ago, officials say falling debris from the 7 train nearly killed a driver in Queens on March 6.
A car driving on Roosevelt Avenue near 62nd Street in Woodside was struck by debris that fell from the elevated 7 train tracks above.
A portion of steel apparently broke loose and shattered the windshield of Fernando Marin's SUV.
"God was with us today," he said through a translator. Marin said it happened as he was driving to work with his wife and sister in-law.
"I want them to inspect the train tracks more often," he said. Thankfully no one was hurt.
And just weeks before that incident, wood fell from an elevated subway platform and pierced a man's windshield in Woodside -- just blocks away from the other incident.
It happened just before 1 p.m. on Roosevelt Avenue and 65th Street, also underneath the 7 train line.
Mahboob Lodhi, an Uber driver, came within inches of being impaled after the wooden beam came crashing down into his SUV.
Lodhi says he had just finished his shift, so luckily no one was sitting next to him. But he says he was sprayed with shattered glass, and part of the beam struck his arm.
Fortunately he was not hurt in the incident.
Eyewitness News reached out to the MTA about what is causing all of the incidents. They acknowledged they were looking into Monday's incident in South Richmond Hill, but have not released any further details of their investigation.
