Three people were injured when an SUV slammed into a home in Queens Monday, and witnesses say the driver was wearing only underwear.The crash happened on Baisley Boulevard in Rochdale Village just before 1 p.m., with the car slamming through the garage of a vacant home and knocking a hole in the wall of a neighboring bedroom with three people inside.A 14-year-old boy who was sitting on the bed said debris hit his head. But they were all surprised when they saw how the driver was dressed."She only had a bra and panties on," witness Jor-El Ramsey said. "Yeah, that was a little awkward."Witnesses say the half-naked woman drove her Jeep clear through a busy intersection and into the home."I checked the car, and the lady was in there," Ramsey said. "At first, she was knocked out, so I checked to see if there was a pulse...and then I helped her get out of the car."The driver, a 29-year-old woman, was taken into custody at the scene. Charges are pending.The home, which was recently remodeled and put on the market, suffered significant damage to the garage. A vacate order was issued for the building next door, where those victims were in the bedroom.None of the injuries was considered life threatening.