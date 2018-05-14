TRAFFIC

Woman wearing only bra and panties slams SUV into Queens home

EMBED </>More Videos

Darla Miles reports on the SUV crash into a home in Queens.

ROCHDALE VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) --
Three people were injured when an SUV slammed into a home in Queens Monday, and witnesses say the driver was wearing only underwear.

The crash happened on Baisley Boulevard in Rochdale Village just before 1 p.m., with the car slamming through the garage of a vacant home and knocking a hole in the wall of a neighboring bedroom with three people inside.

A 14-year-old boy who was sitting on the bed said debris hit his head. But they were all surprised when they saw how the driver was dressed.

"She only had a bra and panties on," witness Jor-El Ramsey said. "Yeah, that was a little awkward."

Witnesses say the half-naked woman drove her Jeep clear through a busy intersection and into the home.

"I checked the car, and the lady was in there," Ramsey said. "At first, she was knocked out, so I checked to see if there was a pulse...and then I helped her get out of the car."

The driver, a 29-year-old woman, was taken into custody at the scene. Charges are pending.

The home, which was recently remodeled and put on the market, suffered significant damage to the garage. A vacate order was issued for the building next door, where those victims were in the bedroom.

None of the injuries was considered life threatening.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashaccidentcar into buildingNew York CityQueensRochdale
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NJ drivers' 1st weekday commute amid construction project
What you need to know about the Route 495 Bridge project
Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut
Greyhound mishap leaves dozens stranded at Port Authority
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News