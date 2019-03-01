Transformer explosion causes power outage in Brooklyn

Photo courtesy @Mikesventure via Twitter

By Eyewitness News
Updated 5 minutes ago
DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene of a transformer explosion that caused a power outage in Brooklyn Thursday night.

Firefighters responded just after 8 p.m. on 86th Street and 10th Avenue in Dyker Heights.

Over 1,200 customers were left in the dark in the immediate area but power was later restored. No injuries have been reported.

Con Edison is investigating the cause of the explosion.



According to City Councilman Justin Brannan, the boundaries of the outages were 80th - 86th Streets between 7th Avenue and 12th Avenue.

