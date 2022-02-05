hate crime

Police are searching for suspect in a transphobic attack of 15-year-old trans girl in East New York

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who physically assaulted a transgender teenager.

The 15-year-old transgender girl was approached by the suspect outside of W. H. Maxwell Career and Technical Education High School in East New York on January 18.

The suspect then punched the victim while making transphobic remarks, according to police.

Verbally harassment of the teenager continued via a social media app after the attack.

The girl sustained minor injuries to her face.

If anyone recognizes the suspect in this photo police ask that they come forward with any information.



Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.



