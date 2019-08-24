Airline to fly 3 experimental nonstop flights between New York City, Australia

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An airline is testing 19-hour non-stop flights between New York City and Australia to see how the human body can cope.Qantas Airways announced that it intends to run regular commercial flights from New York and London to the eastern coast of Australia by 2023.Before -- and if -- this becomes a reality, it will run three research flights with 40 people on board to see how the human body reacts.During each flight, the passengers, mostly Qantas employees, will be fitted with wearable technology devices and take part in different experiments.Scientists will be observing sleep patterns, food, beverages, entertainment options, physical movement and more to see how it affects health and wellbeing. Pilots will also be monitored.The flights are scheduled for October, November, and December. This will represent the world's first flight by a commercial airline direct from New York.----------