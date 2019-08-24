Travel

Airline to fly 3 experimental nonstop flights between New York City, Australia

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An airline is testing 19-hour non-stop flights between New York City and Australia to see how the human body can cope.

Qantas Airways announced that it intends to run regular commercial flights from New York and London to the eastern coast of Australia by 2023.

Before -- and if -- this becomes a reality, it will run three research flights with 40 people on board to see how the human body reacts.

During each flight, the passengers, mostly Qantas employees, will be fitted with wearable technology devices and take part in different experiments.

Scientists will be observing sleep patterns, food, beverages, entertainment options, physical movement and more to see how it affects health and wellbeing. Pilots will also be monitored.

The flights are scheduled for October, November, and December. This will represent the world's first flight by a commercial airline direct from New York.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york cityairlineairplane
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters work to extinguish massive blaze in NJ
Innocent person killed when NJ police chase ends in crash
Officials: Stolen car hits bus in Brooklyn; 6 people injured
Woman found dead in NYC basement with throat cut
Man builds motorized shopping cart that's street legal
Man arrested in string of hate crime attacks in NYC
New York's 'red flag' gun-control law goes into effect Saturday
Show More
AccuWeather: Cooler, drier weekend
Police search armed robber who held up gas station on Long Island
Mom charged after boy found alone in car parked at NYC Target
Police: Man gropes 14-year-old while posing as Con Ed worker
Police: Driver opens livery driver's door, punches him in road rage attack
More TOP STORIES News