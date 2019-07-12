Airlines waive rebooking fees ahead of Tropical Storm Barry

As Tropical Storm Barry continues its journey along the Gulf Coast, several airlines are offering to waive fees to passengers traveling in and to Texas and Louisiana.
The waivers will allow previous ticket holders to change their reservations without fees. All changes must be made before a specific deadline.
Travelers should head to the airline's website to see all airports included.
Delta: Covers travel between July 12-14 need to rebook by the 17th.
United Airlines: Covers travel dates July 11-14. Fees will be waived from July 11-21 as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin and between the same cities.
Southwest Airlines: Covers travel between July 9-15.
Spirit: Covers travel between July 11-14 at Houston and New Orleans airports. Changes must be booked by the 19th.
Jet Blue: Covers travel to New Orleans from July 10-14. Customers can rebook until the 20th.
Frontier Airlines: Covers travel from July 11-14. Rebooks must be booked by the 26th. Refunds can be requested.
American Airlines: Covers travel up to July 14.
Alaska Airlines: Covers tickets between July 10-12. Travelers should check specific airports for rebooks dates.
Barry is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Saturday as a Category 1 hurricane.
The storm is expected to bring more than a foot and a half of rain in potentially ruinous downpours that could go on for hours as the storm passes through the metropolitan area of nearly 1.3 million people and pushes slowly inland.
