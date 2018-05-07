TRAVEL

California, New York top list of most fun states in America

EMBED </>More Videos

WalletHub ranked the 50 states based on their entertainment, recreation and nightlife options.

If you're looking to have the most fun in America, pack your bags and head to the Golden State.

A new report from WalletHub ranks California as the most fun state to visit in America, with New York, Nevada, Florida and Illinois rounding out the top five. Texas came in at number seven, Pennsylvania at number nine and North Carolina at 18.

WalletHub compiled the report based on the entertainment, recreation and nightlife options available in each state. The financial services company looked at the number of restaurants, theaters, national parks, fitness centers and other attractions per capita in each state while also unpacking how much state and local governments spend on parks and recreation.

Per those metrics, West Virginia ranked as the last most fun state, with Mississippi, Delaware, Rhode Island and Arkansas comprising the bottom five.

Check out the interactive map below to explore WalletHub's rankings around the nation:

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelu.s. & worldfun stuffrecreationCaliforniaNew YorkIllinoisNevadaFlorida
TRAVEL
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Officials grapple with future of Westchester County Airport
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200,000 for space rides
More Travel
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News