Travel

British Airways delays, cancels several flights, JFK Airport affected

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Dozens of British Airways flights into the UK have been delayed or canceled with JFK being just one of the airports affected.

The airline said in a statement that "our teams are working hard to resolve a technical issue which is affecting some of our flights." It didn't disclose the nature of the issue.

British Airways says some people have been put up in hotels and booked on other flights.

In August, an IT glitch caused the cancellation of more than 100 flights and disrupted the travel plans of tens of thousands of passengers. Travelers around the world also were stranded in May 2017 when a global computer failure grounded hundreds of British Airways flights over three days.

British Airways meanwhile suffered strikes this summer that led to the cancellation of almost all its flights for days.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york cityair travelbritish airwaysjfk international airport
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen riding e-scooter struck and killed in NJ
Police say body found is missing Connecticut bar owner
Video: Dramatic rescue from burning car in CT
Suspicious vehicle stopped at White House, 1 in custody
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and a bit milder
Takeaways from the Democratic presidential debate
Key witnesses will cap intense week in impeachment inquiry
Show More
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Bronx tobacco shop
Inmate allegedly hits Rikers officer with piece of wood
DC attorney general sues DoorDash for pocketing delivery tips
Search for UPS truck in hit-and-run of Nassau County woman
10-year-old boy shot at NJ high school football game dies
More TOP STORIES News